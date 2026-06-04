Federal agencies are under pressure to do more with less while keeping pace with innovation and delivering mission outcomes at scale. IBM Think Gov 2026, taking place on June 9 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., offers a chance to hear directly from government and industry leaders tackling that challenge head-on.

The event comes as agencies move beyond experimentation with emerging technologies and focus on scaling artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and data-driven decision-making across government.

“What makes this moment so exciting is the level of collaboration we’re seeing across government and industry to apply AI in meaningful, mission-driven ways,” said Jason Prow, chief technology officer at IBM for the U.S. Federal Market.

“At Think Gov, I’m looking forward to joining leaders from the Department of Energy and Veterans Affairs to discuss how co-creating solutions is driving more scalable, secure, and adaptable outcomes over time,” Prow said. “That kind of momentum is what helps agencies translate innovation into sustained mission impact.”

Attendees will hear from leaders across government, including GSA Administrator Ed Forst, who will join IBM Vice Chairman Gary Cohn for a discussion on how GSA sees its role in driving modernization across government, and where industry can contribute most to that strategic mission.

Leaders from agencies including the Department of Veterans Affairs, Food and Drug Administration, Treasury Department, Coast Guard, and Customs and Border Protection will also share lessons learned from deploying AI, automation, and data technologies in real-world environments.

While AI will be a major focus, the conversation won’t stop there.

Think Gov will also offer a glimpse into the future of computing through discussions on quantum technology and its potential implications for government and industry.

“We’re at a moment where quantum computing is moving beyond theoretical promise into early signs of real capability,” said Dr. Joseph S. Broz, vice president of U.S. Government Quantum Business Development at IBM. “At Think Gov, we’re offering an inside look at what’s coming next in computing – exploring approaches that expand the boundaries of classical systems and open entirely new possibilities.”

“As these technologies continue to evolve, they will help shape the next generation of innovation and efficiency, addressing some of the most complex challenges facing government and industry today,” Broz added.

In an afternoon session, Broz will unpack how the enterprise computing landscape is changing and what it means for agencies preparing for future capabilities.

Beyond the mainstage discussions, attendees will have opportunities to explore hands-on demonstrations, technology activations, and IBM’s latest AI innovations, including IBM Bob, an AI-first development partner that spans the full lifecycle. Interactive sessions throughout the day will showcase practical approaches to automation, AI adoption, cybersecurity, and quantum readiness.

The event also offers something attendees won’t find at a traditional conference center. Nationals Park, one of Washington most recognizable venues, provides a unique setting to combine technology discussions with networking opportunities, including a behind-the-scenes tour of the ballpark.

As agencies continue to evaluate what’s possible with AI while preparing for the technologies that come next, IBM Think Gov 2026 aims to provide both practical guidance and a look over the horizon.

Register today, and we’ll see you on June 9.