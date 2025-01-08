As the clock begins to tick down to the end of fiscal year (FY) 2025 in September, the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) is continuing its work to onboard the entire Non-sensitive Public Trust (NSPT) population into DCSA’s Continuous Vetting (CV) services.

According to DCSA, the NSPT population includes individuals who hold non-national security roles but could pose a higher risk of damage to the integrity or efficiency of the service through misconduct.

DCSA had a soft launch of its CV service for the NSPT workforce in August, with a more scaled approach taking place in October. According to the agency, thus far 23 Federal agencies have completed the onboarding process for a total of 26,540 enrollments into CV.

The goal remains for full enrollment of the NSPT population into CV before the end of FY 2025.

“Expansion of CV to the NSPT workforce is a critical component of Federal Trusted Workforce 2.0 policy and enhances the trustworthiness of all federal employees,” said DCSA Director David Cattler in a statement.

DCSA’s CV services replace an existing five-year reinvestigation requirement for this population. CV “ensures a trusted workforce in near real time through automated record checks, time and event based investigative activity, and agency-specific information sharing,” the agency said.

As the DCSA ramps up efforts to onboard the NSPT population into its CV services to meet its FY 2025 deadline, the agency is urging departments and agencies to take several key steps.

First, organizations should identify their non-sensitive public trust populations slated for enrollment, ensuring that no personnel are overlooked. Additionally, agencies are encouraged to define their alert processes and carefully consider whether their existing procedures need adjustment to accommodate collaboration with other components of the hiring process.

DCSA also recommends that organizations assess available resources to handle the influx, including protocols for managing classified information.

Finally, DCSA advised that agencies review their General Terms and Conditions Section and FY 2024 Order Requirements and Funding Information Section to confirm that agreements are aligned with the agency’s FY 2025 requirements, ensuring smooth and timely onboarding as the deadline approaches.