Artificial intelligence (AI) can help the Department of the Air Force (DAF) analyze cyber threats and respond faster, but human judgment must remain central to cybersecurity operations, according to Wanda Jones-Heath, the department’s principal cyber adviser.

Speaking at the ACT-IAC Cybersecurity Summit on Oct. 14, Jones-Heath said AI should help cyber personnel evaluate information and make decisions, not make them for them.

“AI is a great way to be able to help us get to a decision space quicker, but you still need the human,” Jones-Heath said.

“We cannot let AI make decisions, but it can present the data and the information based on what we see. The human must always make a decision,” she added.

Jones-Heath identified security operations centers (SOCs) as a key area where AI can help personnel analyze network activity, identify suspicious behavior, and detect trends that inform threat response. She pointed to network analysis and threat hunting as functions that could benefit from AI-assisted data analysis.

But Jones-Heath cautioned that increased reliance on AI must not come at the expense of cybersecurity expertise. Operators must continue training and practicing the skills they need to perform their jobs without AI tools, she said.

“We still need those people to have the skills. We still need them to be trained on their job and be proficient,” Jones-Heath said. “Because if we let AI do all the work, then what happens to those skill sets over time, right?”

Maintaining those skills is one part of a broader workforce challenge, Jones-Heath said. The DAF must also give cyber personnel the resources and support they need to succeed in demanding roles.

“We still need to make sure that we are providing them the right tools, the right space to be successful,” she said.

Jones-Heath said cyber personnel face significant pressures and need opportunities to decompress without fear of penalty. She also cited competitive salaries as an important factor in retaining experienced professionals.

Beyond supporting its existing workforce, the department is looking to strengthen talent development through collaboration across the military services, government, industry, and academia.