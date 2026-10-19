As quantum computing moves closer to practical applications, federal agencies risk overlooking the importance of software. While much of the attention and investment has centered on building quantum hardware, Classiq’s Chris Reid argues that software and workforce readiness will ultimately determine how quickly agencies can put the technology to work.

In a recent interview with MeriTalk, Reid, head of public sector for the Americas at quantum software company Classiq, said government leaders should start preparing now rather than risk repeating the scramble to adopt artificial intelligence (AI).

“If we’re not prepared, if we’re not ready to go, if we’re not establishing that readiness within organizations, then it’s going to be difficult to do execution upon arrival,” Reid said. “We’ll be behind like we have been in the past, and we’ll be playing catch-up from day one.”

Reid, who previously served in the military, recalled efforts to introduce AI and predictive analytics into military operations before generative AI became widely available. At the time, he said, organizations were still figuring out how to apply the technology effectively.

Now, with quantum computing approaching the point of delivering advantages over classical systems in certain applications, Reid sees an opportunity for agencies to get ahead of the next major technology shift.

Quantum hardware gets the hype, but software is the equalizer

When asked what is overhyped in the government quantum conversation, Reid pointed to hardware. With dozens of companies pursuing different quantum computing architectures, he said agencies investing heavily in individual platforms could face uncertainty over which technologies ultimately succeed.

“Some of those are going to be successful, and some of those aren’t,” Reid said. “We might find down the road that different modalities are better at different quantum problems than others.”

“What’s not being paid attention to enough is the software,” Reid said. “The hardware is all good, but software is a great equalizer.”

He explained that agencies can begin developing quantum algorithms, identifying use cases, and training employees before more powerful quantum computers become broadly available.

“If you are working towards those applications that you need now, you can upskill your workforce,” Reid said. “You can ensure that you are taking those steps you need to be prepared so that when quantum arrives, you’re able to execute on the day of arrival.”

That software-first philosophy is central to Classiq’s approach. Reid said the company’s platform is both hardware-agnostic and hardware-aware, meaning it can support different gate-based quantum computing systems while optimizing programs for their individual capabilities.

He also highlighted Classiq’s publicly available library of quantum algorithms, applications, and use cases, which he said allows organizations to learn from work underway across industry and government.

Reid said Classiq’s software is designed to scale alongside advances in quantum hardware, allowing organizations to develop applications as quantum computers grow from hundreds to potentially hundreds of thousands of qubits.

DOE, NSF, and DARPA lead federal quantum efforts

While federal agencies are at different stages of quantum readiness, Reid identified the Department of Energy (DOE), its national laboratories, and the National Science Foundation (NSF) as among the organizations making the most progress toward practical applications.

“From where I sit and what I’m seeing, the Department of Energy right now, along with the national labs and the National Science Foundation, are the ones that I think are really putting things into execution more than anybody else,” Reid said.

At DOE, Reid pointed to the Trump administration’s Genesis Mission as an example of the department’s growing focus on emerging technologies. DOE’s broader Genesis Mission includes efforts to accelerate scientific discovery through AI and advanced computing, while its Quantum Genesis initiative focuses on developing scientifically relevant, fault-tolerant quantum computing capabilities.

Reid also highlighted NSF’s work with academic institutions and states, as well as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s partnerships with states through its Quantum Benchmarking Initiative.

“These organizations are clearly doing a lot of work within quantum,” Reid said, noting that they are increasingly looking beyond research toward how the technology can actually be applied and used.

Other agencies are catching up quickly, according to Reid.

“I don’t think you can walk into any of the government organizations today and say the word quantum and have anybody look at you like they don’t know what you’re talking about,” Reid said. “They at least know it’s out there. They know it’s coming.”

Don’t let the AI race put quantum on the back burner

For federal technology leaders already juggling AI adoption, cybersecurity, and modernization priorities, Reid acknowledged that finding resources for another emerging technology can be difficult.

But he warned that focusing exclusively on today’s technology challenges could leave agencies unprepared for what comes next.

“There are still a lot of folks that are catching up with AI today, and they may not be investing necessarily in quantum to a degree because they feel like they’re kind of under the gun,” Reid said.

He noted that agencies are directing significant resources – including funding, personnel, and time – toward AI adoption, potentially at the expense of preparing for quantum computing.

“If you aren’t prepared for the next one, you’re never going to catch up,” Reid warned. “You’re always going to be behind.”

Over the next one to two years, Reid recommended that federal leaders focus on three areas: technology adoption and literacy, workforce development, and identifying mission-relevant quantum use cases.

He emphasized that agencies do not need to wait for fully mature quantum computers to begin experimenting with applications or building internal expertise.

“Quantum’s not a scary thing to be afraid of. It’s just another technology. It’s just another tool in the toolkit,” Reid said. “It’s not going to be a silver bullet.”

Classical computing will continue to play an important role, he explained, while AI will offer complementary capabilities.

For federal agencies, the challenge is determining where quantum could provide a meaningful advantage – whether in national defense, homeland security, or improving government services.

“Being able to start working through some of those pilots and use cases on an experimental level is the other thing that they can do over the next one to two years to be prepared for quantum as it arrives,” Reid said.

Trust the workforce and look beyond government

Reid also pushed back on the idea that agencies need large teams of quantum physicists before they can begin developing useful applications.

While specialized expertise will remain important, he said existing government IT employees can learn many of the skills needed to work with quantum technologies.

“The workforce that is out there today can master those skills that they need in order to use and leverage quantum technology,” Reid said.

He encouraged federal chief information officers, chief information security officers, and mission leaders to invest in their existing employees rather than viewing the emerging technology as too complex to adopt.

“Trust your workforce,” Reid said. “They can master this, and they are going to be the key.”

He added that agencies should pay closer attention to quantum experimentation happening outside government, particularly as commercial companies invest in applications that could also serve federal missions.

“There are Fortune 500 companies that have quantum experts, folks with PhDs in quantum physics, et cetera, within their organizations that are out there experimenting with a lot of dual-use applications for quantum today,” Reid said.

Federal agencies, he argued, should look for opportunities to learn from commercial innovation and collaborate with industry and international partners.

For Reid, the message to federal leaders is not that quantum computing will replace existing technologies overnight, but that preparing for its arrival cannot be postponed until the hardware is ready.

“The ability, I think, of today’s workforce to adapt and to adopt is really just as good as it’s ever been,” Reid said. “They need to trust their workforce that they can leverage and understand and master these skills and use them for the benefit of their organization and of the nation.”