The Department of Justice (DOJ)launched a Super Intelligence (SI) Task Force to coordinate the department’s criminal and civil enforcement work involving the technology.

The Trump administration refers to AI as SI.

DOJ announced the task force in a Nov. 5 press release. An accompanying attorney general memorandum, dated Oct. 13, establishes the DOJ SI Task Force (DOJ-SITF).

The memo assigns the task force responsibility for organizing artificial intelligence (AI)- related criminal and civil enforcement; deconflicting investigations and cases across DOJ components and U.S. attorneys’ offices; recommending enforcement priorities; and serving as DOJ’s principal contact with the White House SI Force and other agencies.

The DOJ-SITF will also develop guidance on prosecuting unlawful AI-related conduct and evaluating compliance measures. The department’s prior AI Task Force will be incorporated into the new body, according to the memo.

“SI development will continue to be powered by American innovators,” Attorney General Todd Blanche said. “The SI Task Force at the Department of Justice will facilitate our partnership with SI Force Chair Jay Clayton as we ensure critical SI technologies serve the American people and are not manipulated by bad actors at home or abroad.”

Blanche said DOJ will continue identifying and prosecuting people whose use of AI violates the law, including conduct targeting taxpayers, critical infrastructure, or national security.

Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward and Associate Deputy Attorney General Stephen Weiss will co-chair the task force.

Its membership will include representatives from the Antitrust Division, Attorney General’s Advisory Committee, Civil Division, Criminal Division, FBI, National Fraud Enforcement Division, National Security Division, and Office of the Solicitor General.