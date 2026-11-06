Democrats are preparing to push for stronger artificial intelligence (AI) regulations and greater oversight of technology companies when the 120th Congress convenes in January, setting up a potential clash with President Donald Trump’s approach to AI development.

Several Democrats have already previewed the policies they want to pursue when the new Congress convenes.

Rep. Yassamin Ansari, D-Ariz., on Nov. 4 wrote in an X post that the top democratic agenda on Day 1 “needs to be a pause on advanced AI development, regulation of this out-of-control industry, and a ban on artificial superintelligence.” Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, echoed her comments on Nov. 5 in a repost with a simple, “Yes!”

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., during his victory speech on election night, dedicated a segment of his remarks to the tech industry, taking a direct shot at “the titans of Silicon Valley” and signaling aggressive oversight to come.

The calls for oversight and regulation come amid broader public concerns about AI. According to an NBC News exit poll, voters in both major parties are concerned about AI and data centers. Sixty-five percent of Democrats and 39% of Republicans said both topics were a crucial or major factor for their ballot.

Several bipartisan AI regulation bills introduced over the past year could provide a starting point for legislative action in the new Congress. But sweeping legislation could face resistance from President Donald Trump, whose administration has prioritized AI development and opposed regulatory approaches it views as obstacles to innovation.

Trump recently reiterated his support for advanced AI development, writing on Truth Social that he is “100% in favor of Super Intelligence (SI)” and would work with states seeking to capitalize on the technology.

“They are GOLD, and only foolish leadership will say ‘NO’ to the riches they bring!” Trump wrote.

The Trump administration refers to AI as SI.

Even if major legislation stalls or faces a presidential veto, Democrats could use their congressional majorities to hold hearings, launch investigations, and press technology companies for greater accountability.

They may also find some Republican allies on specific AI safeguards. While the Trump administration has favored a less restrictive approach, some GOP lawmakers have backed stronger accountability measures for AI companies. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., for example, introduced legislation that would impose new liability requirements on AI developers and operators.

Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., told MeriTalk that in the next Congress, protecting Americans and sustaining U.S. leadership in AI should be a bipartisan priority.

“AI has dramatically changed the cybersecurity landscape, and we must ensure our cyber defenders can use advanced AI tools to identify and fix vulnerabilities before adversaries exploit them,” he said. “Congress must work across the aisle on practical measures that strengthen the security of our federal systems and critical infrastructure, encourage competition, and give American innovators room to lead.”

Garbarino won his bid for reelection Tuesday to represent New York’s 2nd Congressional District.

What the new faces on Capitol Hill are saying about AI regulation

Newly elected lawmakers are bringing their own AI policy priorities to Capitol Hill, with proposals addressing safety, accountability, national security, and oversight of advanced AI systems.

Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed, D-Mich., has called for federal guardrails governing how and for what purposes AI is deployed, arguing that decisions about the technology should not be left solely to corporations.

He also supports establishing an independent technical agency with enforcement authority similar to the Food and Drug Administration, giving the federal government a more direct role in overseeing advanced AI systems.

Rep.-elect Manny Rutinel, D-Colo., has also called for stronger accountability requirements for AI developers. His proposals include mandatory reporting of critical safety incidents, independent reviews before major model releases, and whistleblower protections. He also wants to hold companies accountable for misrepresenting their safety practices or violating privacy rights.

Sen.-elect James Talarico, D-Texas, has called for stronger export controls to prevent advanced AI chips from reaching foreign adversaries. He has also proposed workforce development programs for workers at risk of displacement by AI.

Rep.-elect Jace Yarbrough, R-Texas, has emphasized U.S. leadership in AI development and competition with China.

“As we enter the 2nd quarter of the 21st century, we need to ensure that America remains on the forefront of technological innovation while creating good jobs for American workers. It’s imperative that we win the new space race and beat China to the punch on AI investment and development,” Yarbrough said in a statement.

What policy experts are saying about AI regulation

Policy experts are also weighing in on the future of AI regulation, from the need for stronger federal safeguards to the risks posed by advanced AI systems and the government’s role in overseeing the technology.

Tonya Ugoretz, managing director and leader of PwC’s Cyber & Risk Innovation Institute, a global professional services firm, told MeriTalk that this election makes clear that AI has captured the attention of the public, policymakers, and private industry.

“There’s an opportunity to channel that attention towards positive uses of AI to mend holes in our critical infrastructure and strengthen cyber defenses while building capacity to defend against adversary targeting of AI systems and use of AI to supercharge their attacks,” Ugoretz said.

She expects future policy discussions to increasingly focus on realizing AI’s benefits while ensuring appropriate security safeguards and accountability measures are in place. That includes questions surrounding independent model evaluations and the respective responsibilities of government and industry.

“These are complex issues that aren’t going to be resolved by any single election or piece of legislation, and I expect they’ll remain an important part of the policy conversation moving forward,” she said.