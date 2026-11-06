The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of Defense joined the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA), expanding federal participation in a nationwide network designed to securely share electronic health information across healthcare systems.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the additions on Nov. 5, saying the connections will help healthcare providers access medical records as veterans and service members move among military treatment facilities, VA medical centers, and participating civilian hospitals.

TEFCA enables patients, healthcare providers, public health organizations, and federal agencies to securely exchange electronic health information. VA and the DOD join the Indian Health Service, Consumer Product Safety Commission, and Social Security Administration as federal participants.

“Many of America’s veterans and warfighters receive care in multiple locations, making it critical for their providers to have access to secure, timely health information,” said

Thomas Keane, national coordinator for health IT. “TEFCA will help ensure their providers can get up-to-date information no matter where they receive care.”

Nearly 25,000 organizations are now live on TEFCA, representing nearly 110,000 unique connections to clinicians, hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities, public health authorities, and other participants, HHS said.

More than 2 billion health records have been exchanged through the network since its launch in December 2023.

Dr. Leslie Sofocleous, director of the Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization (FEHRM) office, said the agencies’ participation is intended to make beneficiaries’ health information available across connected care settings.

“Wherever our beneficiaries seek care – whether at a military treatment facility, a VA medical center, or a participating local hospital – their critical health information will travel securely with them across connected care settings,” Sofocleous said.