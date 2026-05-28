The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is expanding its use of artificial intelligence (AI), biometric systems, and advanced screening technologies to support security operations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Summer Olympics, a senior agency official said on May 28.

Speaking at the Engage Public Sector conference in Washington, D.C., Adina Pantella, executive director at CBP, said the agency is scaling technology deployments to improve traveler processing and strengthen threat detection.

She said the efforts are aimed at reducing operational burdens on frontline personnel during upcoming global events expected to drive significant international travel.

Pantella said CBP wants to “shift officers away from administrative procedures” and toward identifying threats and “focus on traveler purpose, intent, and behavior.”

As part of that effort, CBP is expanding biometric comparison capabilities across primary inspection systems to speed identity verification and reduce reliance on passport scanning. The agency is also deploying facial capture and other biometric technologies across airport terminals, vehicle lanes, and passenger processing systems.

CBP is also integrating AI and machine learning into screening and vetting operations by combining biographic and biometric datasets to correlate travel records and identify anomalous activity patterns before travelers arrive in the United States.

The agency is also continuing work on the International Reload Baggage Screening Program, launched in April 2025, which allows CBP to access X-ray images of checked baggage captured at foreign airports while flights are still en route to the United States.

“The program is designed to reduce missed flight connections and improve passenger throughput at U.S. airports,” Pantilla said.

CBP is also embedding AI models into non-intrusive inspection systems that review cargo X-rays and imaging scans to identify anomalies and flag suspected contraband for officer review.

In regard to continued boarder operations, Pantella said the agency is also investing in edge computing, integrated sensors, predictive analytics, and autonomous surveillance technologies to improve situational awareness and reduce dependence on centralized processing systems.

Cybersecurity protections are also being integrated across these initiatives, she said.

“Technology is not merely a back office function,” Pantilla said. “It is mission capability.”