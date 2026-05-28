The National Science Foundation (NSF) on May 27 announced the launch of its NSF Tech Accelerators initiative, a new effort designed to help move emerging “deep-tech” research from laboratories into scalable, market-ready technologies.

The program will establish a network of NSF Tech Accelerators focused on underfunded deep-technology areas, with the accelerators providing support for research teams working on early-stage technology development. NSF said the initiative is intended to address longstanding commercialization barriers that often prevent promising research from advancing beyond the development stage.

The agency said the program is intended to help technologies navigate the so-called “valley of death” that can stall research commercialization efforts before they reach the private market.

NSF said the accelerators will combine technical expertise with commercialization support to attract venture capital investment and position technologies for broader market adoption.

“The NSF Tech Accelerators initiative aims to ensure the U.S. is positioned to accelerate the throughput of high-impact technology innovation into the market by pairing domain expertise with proven commercialization support,” said Brian Stone, who is performing the duties of the NSF director.

“Through external feedback including from private industry and investment, this initiative will strengthen our nation’s innovation enterprise by investing in new ideas, growing companies, unlocking matching commitments particularly for scaling and ensuring U.S. competitiveness on a global scale,” Stone said.

As part of the launch, NSF published a request for information seeking public feedback on the structure of the Tech Accelerators program, the suitability of proposed technology areas, and additional sectors that may benefit from the framework.

The agency said it is seeking prospective organizations capable of leading Tech Accelerators aligned with four initial topic areas: agricultural technology, materials technology, ocean technology, and scientific instrumentation.

NSF said selected Tech Accelerators will later solicit proposals from individual research and innovation teams seeking to move technologies from the lab to commercial markets. Funded teams will be required to meet milestone-driven goals and demonstrate measurable outcomes such as patents, pilot projects, technology demonstrations, licensing agreements, startup formation, and customer growth.

Awarded teams will also receive entrepreneurial support services intended to improve commercialization prospects. NSF said those resources may include strategic partnerships, market-readiness assistance, user discovery efforts, and mentorship from commercialization experts.

The Tech Accelerators effort is closely tied to NSF’s X-Labs initiative, which the agency began previewing in late 2025 under the working name Tech Labs. NSF has described X-Labs as a new institutional model designed to support milestone-driven scientific partnerships outside traditional university and corporate structures.

Earlier this month, NSF announced plans to invest up to $1.5 billion over the next decade into the X-Labs initiative. The agency said the effort is intended to support interdisciplinary research teams working on “generational breakthrough science” and commercially viable technology platforms capable of attracting private investment.

According to NSF, the X-Labs model emphasizes independent organizations competing for milestone-based federal funding rather than focusing primarily on traditional academic outputs such as journal articles and research datasets. Officials said the approach is intended to give research teams the flexibility, autonomy, and financial runway needed to pursue difficult scientific and technological challenges.

The first X-Labs funding opportunities are focused on next-generation sensing and imaging instruments using technologies such as quantum sensing, artificial intelligence-driven computational imaging, and advanced chemical modalities, along with quantum systems technologies, including interconnects and integrated photonics.

NSF said both the X-Labs and Tech Accelerators initiatives are intended to strengthen the nation’s long-term scientific leadership and accelerate the development of emerging technologies critical to U.S. competitiveness.