Bipartisan Bill Introduced to Modernize Federal IT Adoption

On July 2, Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., introduced bipartisan legislation to accelerate emerging technology adoption by Federal agencies and expand upon the AI in Government Act which codifies an AI Center of Excellence (CoE) within the General Services Administration (GSA).

The Modernization CoE Program Act identifies GSA CoE’s responsibilities and roles to improve Federal technology expertise beyond AI.

“Ensuring that our government has the capabilities and expertise to help navigate the impacts of the latest technology will be important in the coming years and decades,” Sen. Portman said in a press release. “This bipartisan legislation will ensure our government agencies have the insight and resources they need to better understand the benefits and pitfalls of this technology.”

The bill was introduced and then referred to the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

“America’s private sector is consistently at the forefront of innovation and technological advancement – but that has not always been the case within the Federal government,” Sen. Hassan said. “This bipartisan bill will help Federal agencies build relationships with the private sector to modernize their old systems and become more efficient.”