Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., and Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Calif., introduced legislation to the House and Senate to establish a nonprofit foundation aimed at expanding digital opportunity, broadband adoption, and technology access nationwide.

The Digital Opportunity Foundation Act of 2026 would establish the Foundation for Digital Opportunity to support and supplement work already underway at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The proposal arrives as the Trump administration reshapes several existing digital equity and broadband access initiatives.

According to the proposed legislation, the foundation would award grants, support research efforts, provide digital skills training and education programs, engage with stakeholders, collect data, and promote digital opportunity initiatives. The organization would be overseen by a board composed of experts in technology, telecommunications, and digital inclusion.

“In today’s world, digital skills are vital for success for students, entrepreneurs, and all Americans,” Luján said in a statement. “As digital tools become more embedded in everyday life, we must ensure that we keep pace.”

“The Digital Opportunity Foundation Act recognizes that closing the digital divide takes more than building broadband networks. It requires sustained investment in digital skills, devices, and trusted community partnerships that help people fully participate in our economy and society,” Matsui added.

The bill comes amid significant policy shifts affecting federal broadband and digital equity programs. Last year, the Trump administration conducted a broad review of the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program, which funds broadband deployment projects in underserved and unserved communities.

The administration later revised the program to adopt what officials described as a more “tech-neutral” approach, moving away from earlier fiber-focused priorities. Fifty-four of 56 states and territories have now received approval under the revised framework. However, new delays are underway as the Trump administration finalizes guidance on how states can spend BEAD funds.

Earlier this month, a federal appeals court struck down Biden-era FCC digital equity rules aimed at preventing discrimination in broadband deployment, siding with telecom groups and FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who said the regulations exceeded statutory authority. The ruling vacated a key implementation of the Digital Equity Act (DEA) while leaving intact the FCC’s broader mandate to promote equal broadband access.

Congress established the DEA through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in 2022, creating three grant programs covering state planning, capacity building, and competitive grants.

The Trump administration canceled DEA grants roughly one year ago after President Trump announced on X that he was freezing the program, describing it as a “racist and illegal $2.5 billion giveaway.”

Luján has been a leading congressional voice calling for restoration of the program’s funding and has argued that Congress retains authority over appropriated funds.