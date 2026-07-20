The U.S. Army has promoted its Sgt. Star artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot to Staff Sgt. Star as the service expands the tool’s capabilities to help recruiters quickly find policy and recruiting guidance.

Staff Sgt. Star answers recruiters’ questions about policies, waivers, and recruiting tasks, allowing them to quickly find authoritative guidance without searching manuals or relying on a help desk. The chatbot is trained on authoritative recruiting resources and is continuously updated as policies, regulations, and workflows evolve.

Jeffrey Faulkner, deputy product lead for Accessions Information Environment (AIE), the Army’s recruiting IT system, said the chatbot operates within AIE and is available to authorized users. The AIE office developed the tool in less than three months to reduce recruiters’ repetitive administrative work.

Staff Sgt. Star builds on Sgt. Star, a recruiting chatbot first introduced on GoArmy.com in 2006. The original tool helped prospective recruits learn about Army service and navigate the recruiting process. As recruiter needs evolved, the development team expanded the chatbot’s functionality by incorporating AI to create a more capable recruiting assistant.

“We want to deliver updated features and capabilities every two weeks, or as the mission dictates,” Faulkner said. He added that the team’s plan is to expand the chatbot’s current role, making it into a tool that can perform tasks rather than simply answer questions.

“The intent is for recruiters to know that Staff Sgt. Star is their one-stop shop for authoritative information,” he added.

Staff Sgt. Star currently serves about 12,000 authorized users and is expected to support as many as 28,000 by November.