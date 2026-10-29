The U.S. Army awarded Lockheed Martin an agreement valued at approximately $1.08 billion to develop its Future Interceptor, a next-generation missile defense capability designed to counter increasingly sophisticated air and missile threats.

The Army announced the selection in an Oct. 29 press release, which notes the Other Transaction Agreement includes $660.4 million in government funding and a $423 million cost-sharing commitment from Lockheed Martin. The effort will support prototype development, testing, and evaluation as the service works to modernize its integrated air and missile defense capabilities.

“The Future Interceptor is exactly the type of cutting-edge technology we need,” said Gen. Christopher LaNeve, vice chief of staff and acting chief of staff of the Army.

The Future Interceptor is intended to improve engagement range, altitude, velocity, and maneuverability to address evolving air and missile threats. The Army said the capability will complement existing integrated air and missile defense systems and strengthen its layered approach to protecting forces against emerging threats.

Under the agreement, the Army will work with Lockheed Martin to develop prototypes and conduct testing to determine whether the system meets established operational requirements.

“This contract for the Future Interceptor program marks an important step forward in the Army’s efforts to address emerging threats by accelerating innovation and strengthening partnerships with industry,” said Brent Ingraham, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology.

“We are empowering the Army to make informed decisions, reduce acquisition risk, and deliver the next generation of integrated air and missile defense capabilities our Soldiers, partners, and allies need to fight and win,” he added.

The effort is part of the Army’s broader modernization strategy, which calls for a combination of advanced and lower-cost munitions to meet operational needs.

“The ability to strike enemy systems at range is a critical mission the Army executes for the Joint Force,” LaNeve said. “As part of the Army’s focused modernization strategy, outlined in our new warfighting guidance, How the Army Fights, we’re pursuing a mix of exquisite and low-cost munitions.”

The Army said the Future Interceptor program will emphasize rapid development and technical evaluation to help inform future acquisition decisions and reduce program risk. It said future development and production decisions will depend on prototype performance, operational requirements, available funding, and applicable acquisition processes.