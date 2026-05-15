Project Flytrap 5.0 brought together U.S. and allied forces to evaluate emerging counter-drone technologies in an operational environment. Officials said the exercise combined live testing, data collection, and operator feedback to assess future counter-drone capabilities.

A recent multinational exercise in Lithuania evaluated more than 20 systems designed to combat unmanned aerial systems (UAS), or drones, to evaluate how emerging counter-UAS capabilities will perform in realistic environments.

This fifth iteration of Project Fly Trap – led by the Army’s V Corps, brought together U.S. and allied forces, alongside industry partners, to assess emerging counter-UAS technology. The effort was supported by the Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF 401).

According to officials, this year marked the first time testing and evaluation standards established by JIATF 401 were applied.

“Flytrap 5.0 demonstrates how investing in both advanced systems and thorough testing drives operational success,” said Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of JIATF 401. “By validating emerging counter-drone technologies in an operational environment, we can inform future counter-UAS capabilities and respond to the rapidly evolving threat of drones.”

During the exercise, a ground team from the Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command supported instrumented data collection and analysis to evaluate system performance.

The exercise also evaluated the integration of the integrated battle command system – maneuver, a common tactical user interface designed to enable integration across the command-and-control framework for counter-UAS operations.

Officials said the combination of live testing, instrumented data collection, and field assessments helped identify technologies that could support integrated, layered counter-UAS operations.

“Being here allows us to see firsthand not only how the technology is integrated but how it can be utilized in an operational environment,” said Army Col. Sam Kline, JIATF 401 response team director. “This investment provides testing data and operator feedback, enabling us to improve technology in real time and deliver top-tier counter-UAS capabilities to our warfighters.”