Amid the wave of program cancellations sparked by the new administration’s push to ban diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies and initiatives at the Department of Defense (DoD), the Department of the Air Force’s (DAF) equal employment opportunity (EEO) and military equal opportunity (MEO) programs have managed to survive.

Following President Donald Trump’s executive order (EO) aimed at eliminating DEI programs from the military, DoD components and the military services have combed through their respective organizations to dismantle programs not in compliance with the EO.

For instance, the Defense Intelligence Agency has paused special event programs and related events for Juneteenth and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Many initiatives have been scrapped at DoD, but a Jan. 30 memo clarifies that the Air Force maintains its stance, asserting that its EEO program remains fully compliant with the administration’s policies.

“It is essential to note that the DAF’s EEO (including Disability) and MEO policies and programs are distinct from [DEI] efforts, which have been rescinded by Executive Order,” the document reads.

The memo clarifies that DEI programs aim to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion within DAF, but EEO and MEO programs are designed to promote equal opportunity and prevent discrimination in the workplace, as mandated by Federal law.

Furthermore, the Air Force has instructed commanders to immediately halt the use, promotion, and distribution of any DAF EEO and MEO-related materials – including logos, graphics, and images – that reference or depict DEI across all platforms and venues.

“This includes removing any language or imagery that promotes diversity, equity, inclusion, or accessibility as separate initiatives, such as diversity and inclusion training, affinity groups, or targeted recruitment efforts that prioritize diversity over merit-based hiring,” the document reads.

The memo urges commanders to act swiftly with this directive, as failure to comply with the EO by continuing DEI programs could lead to non-compliance, with potential consequences such as loss of funding or other adverse actions.

“It is essential to take immediate action to remove all [DEI] related materials and ensure that EEO and MEO programs are the sole focus of equal opportunity efforts,” the document reads.