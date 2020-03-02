AFGE President David Cox Resigns

American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) President David Cox Sr. resigned effective Feb. 28 amid scandal. Cox had been on a leave of absence from his position since October 2019 and, by accepting his resignation, AFGE concluded the processing of November 2019 internal charges against him. AFGE said in a statement that this will not affect work conducted by Working IDEAL or their commitment to processing current and future charges filed against Cox. National Secretary-Treasurer Everett B. Kelley will assume the office in Cox’s place.