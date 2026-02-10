Federal workers would receive a 4.1% pay increase in 2027 under a new proposal introduced Tuesday by Rep. James Walkinshaw, D-Va., and Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii.

The Federal Adjustment of Income Rates (FAIR) Act was first introduced by Schatz and the late Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., last January to provide pay increases for federal employees in 2026. The bill was referred to the Senate Homeland Security panel and the House Oversight Committee.

After Connolly’s passing, Walkinshaw received unanimous consent in September that he may be considered the first sponsor of the initial piece of legislation.

Schatz and Walkinshaw’s legislation introduced today aims to restore what the lawmakers called “years of lost wage increases for federal employees,” and would ensure that federal employees across all 50 states earn an average 4.1% pay increase.

“Federal workers are the backbone of America, delivering the essential services and benefits that families have earned in every corner of our country,” Walkinshaw said in a statement. “They serve communities nationwide and have done so honorably even as the Trump administration has launched unprecedented attacks on the civil service.”

The FAIR Act would make it so that “federal pay can keep pace with the cost of living and public service careers remain competitive,” Walkinshaw added.

The lawmakers noted that while there were pay increases under the Biden administration – including 2.7% in 2022, 4.6% in 2023, 5.2% in 2024, and 2% in 2025 – federal wages are lower than the cost of living. According to the Federal Salary Council, federal employees earned about 27% less than private sector workers in 2023.

President Donald Trump gave civilian federal workers a 1% pay raise in 2026, in alignment with his alternative pay plan from August that gave some federal law enforcement employees a 3.8% increase.

Technology-related roles pay an average of $117,900 per year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2023. Comparably, roles in the private sector range from a similar salary to above $140,000 depending on the specific technology industry.

“Whether it’s inspecting our food, conducting medical research, or caring for veterans, federal workers play an important role in our daily lives and deserve pay that reflects that,” Schatz said. “Our bill boosts wages to keep public service jobs competitive with those in the private sector and maintain a strong and talented federal workforce.”

The act is also cosponsored by Sens. Angela Alsobrooks, D-Md., Alex Padilla, D-Calif., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Tim Kaine, D-Va., Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Mark Warner, D-Va.