VA Sets Partners for Development of 5G-Enabled Tech, Care System

The Department of Veterans Affairs said today it is partnering with Verizon, Microsoft, and Medivis on Project Convergence, which aims to identify clinical uses for technology that combine health innovations with 5G wireless communications capabilities. The project is also part of VA’s effort to deliver the agency’s “first advanced, 5G-enabled” clinical care system as the VA Palo Alto Health Care System in Livermore, Calif. VA said Project Convergence is expected to unveil and demonstrate initial clinical uses of the combined technologies next month. “Our hospital in Palo Alto, California is currently one of only a handful of 5G enabled health facilities in the world,” said Robert Wilkie, VA secretary. “We’re excited to use this hands-on opportunity to work with our partners to develop foundational practices and deploy advanced medical solutions to serve our nation’s Veterans.”