The U.S. Air Force Sustainment Center (AFSC) has awarded CACI International a nine-year single-award indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract worth up to $496 million to expand the Air Force’s Ogden Air Logistics Complex’s mission.

“Automated testing and modernization of legacy test systems is a complex challenge,” said CACI President and CEO John Mengucci in a press release. “We are proud to bring our highly-skilled workforce and mission technology to expand our partnership with the U.S. Air Force to ensure their critical systems are resilient and ready for the connected battlespace of today and tomorrow.”

The Air Force Automated Test System Sustainment Initiative (ATSSI) II contract will bolster “CACI’s automated test system support to more complex component, sub-system and system testing in support of critical Air Force missions.”

Additionally, it will require that “CACI program engineers and software developers develop and execute critical test automation that ensure operational safety, suitability, and effectiveness of multiple Air Force weapon systems and sub-systems.”

The first iteration of ATSSI was valued at $94 million and awarded to CACI in May 2017. That contract included work to integrate and modernize aircraft analytical software platforms and database repositories.