The National Institutes of Health (NIH) Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center (NITAAC) announced that it will sunset all of its governmentwide acquisition vehicles (GWACs) on Oct. 29, 2026.

The agency said the move will help NIH to streamline procurement, aligning with President Donald Trump’s March 2025 executive order that aims to consolidate federal contracting under the General Services Administration (GSA).

“NITAAC support will decrease commensurate with workload through December 31, 2028, after which HHS/NIH will cease all NITAAC program functions, including fee collection and administration of assisted orders,” NITAAC’s June 9 announcement said.

“All future requirements will be procured through existing vehicles within the General Services Administration (GSA) portfolio and other agency sources,” it added.

NITAAC said the decision follows a strategic review of its acquisition portfolio conducted in response to the administration’s procurement consolidation efforts.

The announcement was not unexpected. Earlier this year, NITAAC canceled its $50 billion Chief Information Officer-Solutions and Partners 4 (CIO-SP4) IT services contract to align with Trump’s March 2025 executive order.

As part of the transition from NIH GWACs, NITAAC is instructing agencies to retrieve all order file documents from the Electronic Government Ordering System before Dec. 31, 2028.

“We sincerely thank you for your dedicated partnership and exceptional support from 2012 to 2026. Your contributions have been vital to advancing federal IT infrastructure,” NITAAC said.

“The NITAAC Program and NIH leadership look forward to continuing discussions with our industry partners as we navigate this transition together,” it added.