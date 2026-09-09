President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Sept. 8 directing the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of Defense (DOD) to overhaul how military records are shared with the VA, aiming to reduce delays in veterans’ access to federal services.

The Trump administration has rebranded the DOD as the Department of War.

The order directs the VA and DOD to modernize IT systems and records sharing, including establishing updated systems and policies for ongoing sharing of all military personnel files and service treatment records.

It also calls on the agencies to create and deploy new digital tools, using artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies to streamline access to veterans’ benefits.

“Due to outdated systems … the transfer of records takes an average of 90 to 180 days to complete, complicating service members’ transition from active-duty service to civilian life, and delaying their healthcare coverage, benefits processing, educational opportunities, and job training and placement,” a White House fact sheet on the order says.

“Modern technology for electronic records management presents an opportunity to rectify this problem,” it adds.

According to a VA press release, the VA has already reduced the average time it takes to process disability benefits claims by 46%, from 141.5 days to 76.1 days. The agency said improved sharing of military records could reduce processing times for recently separated service members by another 20 to 30 days on average.

“Giving VA continuous access to warfighters’ military records will eliminate weeks of waiting for veterans applying for VA healthcare and financial benefits,” VA Secretary Doug Collins said. “We want to make the transition from military to veteran status as seamless as possible.”

The order establishes several short-term IT requirements. Within 30 days, the DOD must ensure personnel and health records are immediately shared with VA when service members leave the armed forces.

Within 120 days, VA and the Pentagon must work with the Department of Health and Human Services and the Office of Management and Budget to review relevant IT and software contracts. Agencies must modify existing contracts to require interoperability among military personnel and health records systems, and include that requirement in future contracts.

The order also gives the Pentagon 180 days to update the Transition Assistance Program and related workforce programs so departing service members can be connected with jobs, training programs, apprenticeships, and government veterans representatives before leaving active service.

Additionally, the order gives the two departments 180 days to deploy AI and emerging technologies “to streamline veterans’ applications for and access to benefits earned through military service in a comprehensive single source.”

Notably, the VA already uses AI to speed veterans’ benefits claims processing, using automated document analysis and search tools to cut review times.