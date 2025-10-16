The Treasury Department’s Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has awarded a blanket purchase agreement (BPA) to CGI Federal to modernize its content management system (CMS) and digital services.

The goal is to improve the user experience and enable faster updates, the company said in a Wednesday press release.

“CGI employs a phased approach built on scalability and sustainability, addressing immediate needs while simultaneously laying a foundation to meet future demands,” said David Kwon, vice president of consulting services for CGI, overseeing the Department of the Treasury sector. “In this phase, CGI will deliver a secure, digital infrastructure ready to support the OCC’s long-term mission.”

The OCC is an independent bureau within Treasury Department responsible for chartering, regulating, and supervising all national banks, foreign banks, and federal savings associations.

CGI said it will implement a new cloud-based platform designed to boost site performance, strengthen security, and increase transparency measured through key metrics.

CGI framed the project within a broader push to apply emerging technologies – including artificial intelligence – to streamline operations and reduce risk. While the announcement emphasized AI’s role in enhancing clients’ operational capabilities, it did not detail specific AI capabilities slated for OCC.

The company did not disclose the BPA’s value or period of performance in the announcement.