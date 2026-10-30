In this podcast, John Sapp, Chainguard’s field chief information security officer, will explore what the changing open source security landscape means for teams designing and delivering federal systems.

Podcast: Securing the Software Supply Chain in the Age of AI


In this podcast, John Sapp, Chainguard’s field chief information security officer, will explore what the changing open source security landscape means for teams designing and delivering federal systems. The discussion will examine how AI is affecting software risk, why open source security is a now a required architectural consideration, and how integrators can balance security, developer productivity, compliance, and mission speed as they make decisions for the next generation of federal programs.

Read More About
Emerging Tech
Artificial Intelligence
Recent
About
MeriTalk Staff
Tags