Over 30 Reps. Ask for Open RAN Funding

Thirty-eight members of Congress sent a letter to House leadership asking for funding for Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) technologies. The May 7 letter comes days after big technology companies formed the Open RAN Policy Coalition to promote policies for openness and interoperability in the RAN, a key part of the architecture used by mobile devices, especially for 5G use. Reps. Frank Pallone, Jr., D-N.J., Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., Doris Matsui, D-Calif., and Greg Walden, R-Ore., introduced a bill last month to provide $750 million over 10 years to fund Open RAN technologies and equipment.