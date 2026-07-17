The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) on July 15 launched a digital tool that replaces the decades-old document-based process for accessing federal personnel action guidance with a searchable interface designed for human resources (HR) specialists.

The new Guide to Processing Personnel Actions (GPPA) Navigator is an online reference tool that helps HR professionals identify the correct codes for personnel actions that underpin federal workforce data. OPM said the tool will support more than 40,000 federal HR specialists across government and make it easier to find and apply personnel guidance.

The launch follows an agencywide review of the GPPA that streamlined the guidance, removed outdated material, and incorporated recent policy updates.

“Government shouldn’t require people to dig through hundreds of pages to find an answer,” OPM Director Scott Kupor said.

“The GPPA Navigator is exactly the kind of practical modernization we’re focused on at OPM – taking something that HR specialists use every day and making it faster, simpler, and more reliable,” Kupor said. “Better tools mean less time searching for guidance and more time serving the American people.”

OPM said the navigator is part of its broader effort to modernize internal government operations through digital tools that improve efficiency and help agencies better serve the public.

The GPPA Navigator launch follows another recent milestone in OPM’s modernization efforts.

Earlier this month, the agency announced it completed its transition to a fully digital retirement process that eliminates paper handling for more than 95% of federal retirement claims.