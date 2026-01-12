A senior official with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) said the agency expects announce new funding opportunities under its Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program.

Brooke Donilon, chief of staff of staff at NTIA, gave the heads-up this week for more funding news on the way, during a Jan. 7 panel discussion at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

“Due to a number of reasons, the program has been delayed, but we’re finally making progress,” Donilon said. “The goal for NTIA right now is shifting the program from approving these programs to actually implementing these programs.”

Congress approved the BEAD program in 2021 to provide $42 billion to states and U.S. territories to expand high-speed internet access. In November 2025, NTIA approved 18 final proposals for funding under the program.

“As of today, 37 states have been approved to begin building out broadband to the most unserved areas,” she said.

“There will be more states announced very, very soon, maybe at CES,” Donilon predicted.