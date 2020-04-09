NIST Providing Online Cybersecurity Training Resources

Under the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE), the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has provided links to free and low-cost online cybersecurity educational content.

“During this unusual time in our lives, many of us find we want to improve our knowledge, skills or even prepare for new career opportunities,” NIST said. “If you are interested in cybersecurity careers, there are numerous online education providers to choose from.”

NIST also added that some of the online resources may contribute towards professional learning objectives or lead to certifications and online degrees. The list will continue to be updated and already includes courses from local community colleges, four-year universities, and the Centers of Academic Excellence programs.

Some of the programs available on the webpage include: