A new private-sector commission aims to accelerate U.S. military readiness in cyberspace by examining the development of an independent cyber force for the military.

The Commission on Cyber Force Generation – established by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in partnership with the Cyber Solarium Commission 2.0 – aims to lay the groundwork for a future U.S. Cyber Force.

In recent years, momentum has grown behind the longstanding idea of establishing a dedicated, standalone cyber service within the U.S. military. In the fiscal year (FY) 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) lawmakers mandated a study for alternate organizational models for military cyber elements, such as the creation of a unified cyber force. The FY2025 NDAA tasks the National Academies with evaluating the feasibility and need for a dedicated cyber service.

The new commission is taking this further by focusing on execution.

It will not debate whether a standalone cyber military service should exist but will instead focus on how to build such a force effectively if the decision moves forward. This includes tackling key implementation challenges such as organizational structure, core functions, roles, responsibilities, and legal authorities.

The commission’s work will be led by Co-Chairs Josh Stiefel, a former professional staff member with the House Armed Services Committee, and Lieutenant General (Ret.) Ed Cardon, former commanding general of the U.S. Army Cyber Command.

“This debate of a military service aligned to the cyber domain has percolated for more than a decade,” Stiefel said in a statement. “The issue remains unresolved precisely because there’s a clear recognition that, as a country, we are not militarily meeting our potential, and the trajectory isn’t ‘good enough.’ Regardless of which side of the debate you sit on, if a service is to happen, everyone should agree that it is better to be prepared ahead of that moment, instead of reacting after the fact.”

“This project … invests in implementation planning up front to generate momentum, reduce downstream risk, and accelerate outcomes if and when there is a decision to create a Cyber Force,” Cardon said.

The commission – to be made up of senior defense, national security, and technology industry experts – will recommend policies that comprehensively address the challenges the Department of Defense faces in the cyber domain and propose how an independent Cyber Force will alleviate these issues.

The commission will formally launch on Sept. 16 at CSIS headquarters.