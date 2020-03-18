NCCoE and Industry Partners Host Telehealth Security Project

The National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) and 10 private sector and academia technology partners are collaborating on the Securing Telehealth Remote Patient Monitoring Ecosystem Project. The project aims to provide a reference architecture for healthcare organization that addresses the security and privacy concerns of telehealth capabilities. Project collaborators include: Accuhealth, Cisco, Inova Health System, LogRhythm, MedCrypt, MedSec, Onclave, Tenable, University of Mississippi Medical Center, and Vivify Health. The final result of the project will be available through the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Cybersecurity Practice Guide with a reference design for security architecture and practical step to implementation.