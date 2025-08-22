U.S. Navy leaders are emphasizing the urgent need to shift cybersecurity approaches, embrace innovation, train the workforce, and drive cultural change as critical strategies to stay ahead of rapidly evolving technologies and emerging digital threats.

In an Aug. 20 episode of the GIST Leadership Series, Jeffrey Proudfoot, acting executive director of Digital and Enterprise Services at the U.S. Navy, opened the discussion by emphasizing the need to move beyond traditional security models to address the realities of today’s digital threat landscape.

“We have to change our mindset on [how] we secure and operate the network, because if you’re not innovative in the modern environment, you’re actually falling behind in your daily operations,” Proudfoot said, noting the importance of constant change and the ongoing implementation of new features to outpace adversaries and enhance system availability.

“We have constant threats on the network, and it requires constant change, and we’re always implementing new features, new capabilities that are designed to thwart the adversary or make the systems more available,” he said, adding that agencies must “use innovation as a component [for] delivering both capability and security.”

Proudfoot also stressed that cybersecurity is not static, and advocated for a culture that supports “failing forward” – encouraging transparency, psychological safety, and learning from small, visible failures to foster innovation.

“We have to create this culture where everybody understands we’re working towards the same objective,” he said, noting that workforce is a key aspect of balancing innovation and cybersecurity.

Dr. Raj Dasgupta, acting section head of the Distributed Intelligent Systems Section at the Naval Research Laboratory, also noted that workforce is key in this effort especially when preparing for combating threats related to artificial intelligence and autonomy.

“With the very fast-changing landscape of artificial intelligence and autonomy over the past decade, the essential component has been to train the workforce we have so that it can respond effectively and forcefully to the different tactics adversaries might use against us,” Dasgupta said.

He noted that the rapid pace of technological development across AI, autonomy, and related fields makes it essential for both scientists and leadership to maintain current knowledge. The Naval Research Laboratory, he noted, has made continuous training a top priority to address these evolving demands.

“It’s not just about AI or autonomy alone – these technologies impact every field, from science to human interaction and even psychology,” he said. “Training is key, staying up to date is key, and making sure we are adopting the right technologies the right way is fundamental to our success.”