Senior Navy and Army leaders on Oct. 29 called for faster modernization of military business systems, warning that outdated technology and lengthy administrative processes are slowing operations and undermining readiness.

Speaking at the Appian Government 2026 conference in Tysons, Va., the officials outlined efforts to eliminate legacy systems, automate workflows, and deliver new software capabilities more quickly to service members.

Operation Cattle Drive: Progress and Challenges

The U.S. Navy is working to eliminate redundant, costly, and vulnerable legacy systems through Operation Cattle Drive, though the initiative has delivered mixed results so far, according to William Mahan, who is performing the duties of the under secretary of the Navy.

Mahan said the effort is focused on retiring outdated infrastructure rather than layering new technology onto existing systems.

“We’re decommissioning standalone servers, shutting down duplicates, tracking databases, and getting rid of systems that add cost and cyber risk without adding value, and we’re going to do more of it,” Mahan said.

“Now I’ll be the first to admit that its results to date have been mixed, but I’m working on that,” he added.

Mahan framed the initiative as part of a broader push to modernize Navy business operations because disconnected databases, manual data entry, and paper-based approvals hinder efficiency and decision-making.

“The Department of the Navy cannot execute a 21st-century defense strategy using 20th-century bureaucracy and industrial-era administrative architecture,” Mahan said.

Army targets administrative delays, faster software deployment

The U.S. Army is working to streamline lengthy administrative processes and accelerate software deployment, focusing on reducing delays that can hinder operational readiness, according to Brig. Gen. Christine Rummel, mobilization assistant to the commanding general of U.S. Army Cyber Command.

Rummel pointed to spectrum authorization requests, which can take 75 to 180 days to process, as an example of bureaucracy struggling to keep pace with military operations.

“That same Army that makes you wait can call for fire in seconds,” Rummel said. “Help us make the Army’s administration as fast as its soldiers.”

To address those delays, the Army is exploring ways to eliminate unnecessary steps and automate coordination while retaining human approval for every spectrum request.

Rummel also highlighted efforts to consolidate disconnected business systems on the Army’s Global Force Information Management System. It’s a modern, low-code cloud enterprise platform designed to replace and consolidate legacy IT systems into a single authoritative data repository for force management.

The Army is also seeking to accelerate commercial software delivery through Project Gatekeeper, the Army’s devsecops platform and automated cybersecurity testing sandbox launched on October 23. Under the effort, developers can submit code, receive feedback on security issues, make corrections, and resubmit.

“If it’s secure, it can pass in minutes. If it’s not secure, you’re told why, you can fix it, and then you can come back and resubmit,” Rummel said.

“You get capability to the soldiers early. You let their feedback shape what comes next. And don’t wait for perfect,” she said.