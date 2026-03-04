NASA and the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) have lit the fuse on their NASA Force effort to attract top engineering and technology talent into government service to support the U.S. space program.

The creation of the NASA Force stems from an initiative unveiled by OPM last December to establish the US Tech Force, which aims to hire early-career technologists who will serve two-year employment terms across the federal government.

US Tech Force wants to attract about 1,000 technologists for its initial cohort, at annual salaries ranging from $150,000 to $200,000.

“NASA Force will identify and place high-impact technical talent into mission-critical roles supporting NASA’s exploration, research, and advanced technology priorities, ensuring the agency has the cutting-edge expertise needed to maintain U.S. leadership in space,” NASA announced today.

The agency said NASA Force will be a dedicated talent track within the US Tech Force.

“America’s leadership in space depends on extraordinary talent,” NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said. “NASA Force will help us attract the next generation of innovators and technical experts who are ready to solve the toughest challenges in exploration, science, and aerospace technology.”

“Through NASA Force, we are ensuring the world’s premier space agency has access to the very best engineers and technologists in the country,” stated OPM Director Scott Kupor.

“If you want to work on the most consequential technical challenges anywhere in the world, this is your call to serve,” Kupor said.

NASA said applications to join the NASA Force “will be live soon.”

The space agency added that US Tech Force already “has attracted strong interest” from early- and mid-career technologists.