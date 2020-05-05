Meet MeriTalk’s Purrfect Coworkers

With most of quarantining and embracing the work-from-home lifestyle, we’re spending a lot more time with our furry friends. While we may miss seeing our colleagues in-person, we are enjoying extra quality time Fluffy and Fido.

Here at MeriTalk we’ve been focused on how to build a sense of community in Fed IT while we are all working remotely. With that in mind, we’re sharing a little bit more about our newest furry coworkers.

We really love our furry friends, so we’ve got too many to share in just one article. You’ve already met our large canine coworkers, and today we’d like to introduce you to our feline friends. Next time you’ll get to meet our pint-sized canine coworkers.

Letty #WokeUpLikeThis from her mid-afternoon nap – try not to get too jealous.

Even while social distancing, Kib knows it’s important to spend time in nature.

Kitten’s morning always starts with reading the news and drinking a cup of joe from a mug featuring her adorable face.

Mora is not happy when her nap is interrupted, so better keep quiet on your Zoom calls!