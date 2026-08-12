The U.S. Marine Corps will host a multi-day artificial intelligence (AI) hackathon in October focused on developing AI agents using the military’s enterprise generative AI platform, GenAI.mil, according to a Marine administrative message.

The Marine Corps Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hackathon will take place Oct. 26-30, 2026, at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif., and will be conducted by the Deputy Commandant for Information Service Data Office in conjunction with the Fall 2026 Naval AI Summit.

The event will bring together Marines, joint services, government agencies, industry partners, academic institutions, and contractors supporting the government to develop AI-enabled solutions using Marine Corps and Naval Postgraduate School resources.

The hackathon is designed to accelerate the development and adoption of AI capabilities across the Marine Corps by having participants create practical digital solutions tied to identified mission requirements.

The event will feature two development tracks: GenAI.mil Agent Development and Advanced AI Development.

The GenAI.mil Agent Development track will focus on building AI agents using available tools within the military’s enterprise generative AI platform. The Advanced AI Development track will provide participants access to coding tools and resources, including the Naval Postgraduate School’s high-performance computing resources.

According to the MARADMIN message, participants will work on assigned projects with the goal of delivering tangible products that can be immediately deployed or adopted across the enterprise or further refined for future use.

The Marine Corps said the hackathon aims to generate practical digital solutions that address registered requirements while accelerating the service’s ability to integrate AI-enabled capabilities into operations.

The event is open to Marines, joint services, government agencies, industry partners, academic organizations, and contractors supporting the government.

The four-day event schedule includes opening remarks, orientation, team formation, and execution on the first day; continued hackathon development on the second and third days; and final presentations, judging, and recognition on the final day.

Individuals interested in participating must receive command or organizational approval before applying. Applications are due by midnight Oct. 9, 2026. Approved applicants will be notified by email no later than Oct. 16, 2026, according to the MARADMIN message.