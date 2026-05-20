Airmen at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona are integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into daily operations to support faster decision-making and improved mission effectiveness across the force.

The effort is led by a small team of airmen – dubbed Luke’s AI Task Force – who aim to identify how AI could be applied across the installation, assess limitations, and align emerging tools with mission needs.

“The question was simple: how do we integrate AI into everything, what are the exceptions and what are the constraints?” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Curtis Wright, 944th Operations Group commander’s support staff development and training noncommissioned officer in charge. “I didn’t really know what I was getting into, but once we started digging into it, we realized how big this actually is.”

The team was established to explore how AI could reshape day-to-day operations, preserve institutional knowledge, and allow airmen to focus more on mission-critical and human-centered responsibilities.

A base-wide survey that received more than 170 responses revealed interest in and uncertainty about AI among airmen. While many respondents recognized AI’s growing importance, officials said many also remained unclear about how to use the technology effectively and within approved guidelines.

“Culturally, people are not utilizing these products to their fullest,” Wright said. “Everyone has this capability in their pocket right now. They just have to know how to unlock it.”

Rather than limiting the effort to research, members of the AI Task Force began testing practical applications. The team built tools, analyzed survey data, and explored how AI could support training, administration, and decision-making processes.

The team identified potential uses of the technology across the force.

In public affairs, AI could reduce the time required to transcribe interviews and organize notes. For maintainers, it may support faster troubleshooting. For planners and leaders, AI could improve access to information and speed decision-making.

The task force also examined how AI could help preserve institutional knowledge by capturing experience that is often lost as airmen leave the service.

The next phase of implementation will focus on building AI literacy, reinforcing safe practices, and ensuring adoption translates into mission results, officials said.