The House voted 370-48 on Sept. 1 to pass a short-term funding bill, avoiding a government shutdown at the end of September and extending key technology programs through Dec. 11.

The legislation, which the Senate passed on Aug. 8, now goes to President Donald Trump for signature.

The continuing resolution (CR) maintains government funding largely at current levels through Dec. 11, avoiding a shutdown when existing funding expires Sept. 30.

For the federal IT community, the measure also extends the Technology Modernization Fund (TMF), the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015 (CISA 2015), and the Federal Cybersecurity Enhancement Act through Dec. 11.

TMF authorization extended

As MeriTalk previously reported, the TMF extension means the Technology Modernization Board can continue to make new investments through Dec. 11.

The TMF provides agencies with funding for technology modernization projects that they can repay over time. The fund was created under the Modernizing Government Technology Act of 2017.

The extension comes after a coalition of leading technology organizations sent a July 30 letter urging Senate appropriators to continue the program.

“The Alliance for Digital Innovation is pleased that the Continuing Resolutions passed today by the House and earlier by the Senate extend authorization for the Technology Modernization Fund and CISA 2015,” Ross Nodurft, executive director of the alliance, told MeriTalk.

“The Technology Modernization Fund authorization language will provide continued funding for government-wide projects, support critical cybersecurity and modernization efforts, and help achieve projected cost savings,” Nodurft said. “We will continue to work with Congress to support both of these important programs beyond the December 11 date included in the resolutions.”

CISA 2015, Federal Cybersecurity Enhancement Act also extended

In addition to the extension of the TMF, the bill also extends CISA 2015 and the Federal Cybersecurity Enhancement Act through Dec. 11.

CISA 2015 established a legal framework for government and the private sector to share cybersecurity threat data.

The Federal Cybersecurity Enhancement Act formally codified and authorized the National Cybersecurity Protection System (NCPS). The extension reauthorizes the NCPS program, which helps agencies detect and prevent cyber threats from compromising the federal civilian government’s IT infrastructure. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency oversees the program.