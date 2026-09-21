House Democrats introduced legislation on Monday that would require the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to conduct a wide-ranging assessment of whether it has enough personnel, training, and resources to fulfill its cybersecurity and critical infrastructure missions.

Rep. James Walkinshaw, D-Va., House Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection Subcommittee Ranking Member Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., introduced the CISA Force Structure Assessment Act on Sept. 21.

The lawmakers framed the legislation as an oversight response to reductions in CISA’s workforce and programs under the Trump administration.

“America’s cyber defenses are only as strong as the people behind them,” Walkinshaw said in a press release. “As cyber threats grow more sophisticated and technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing reshape the threat landscape, Congress needs a clear accounting of whether CISA has the workforce, skills, and resources required to keep Americans safe and enable mission delivery.”

“This legislation will identify critical gaps and give Congress concrete information to address them,” added Walkinshaw, who is a member of the House Committee on Homeland Security Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection.

The lawmakers’ release said nearly 1,000 CISA employees have been “fired, sidelined, or pushed out” since President Donald Trump took office in January 2025, which is roughly one-third of the agency’s workforce.

Under the bill, the CISA director would have to determine the personnel and resources needed to carry out the agency’s mission and compare those requirements with CISA’s current workforce and resources. The review would also examine whether employees have the necessary training and accredited, industry-recognized certifications for their roles.

The assessment would also cover:

Security of federal information systems and support for state, local, tribal, and territorial governments

Risks associated with artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and other emerging technologies

Threat-hunting and cyber incident response capabilities

Support for critical infrastructure and operational technology

Cybersecurity cooperation with international allies and partners

CISA would be required to consult with other federal departments and agencies; information-sharing organizations; state, local, tribal, and territorial governments; and other stakeholders while conducting the review.

Within one year of enactment, the CISA director would be required to send the House Homeland Security Committee and the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee a report detailing the assessment’s findings. The report must include recommendations for addressing any shortages in personnel or resources and gaps in training or certifications.

House Democrats have also called on the Government Accountability Office to examine how significant staffing and programmatic cuts at CISA have affected the agency’s ability to carry out its mission.