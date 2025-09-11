The House passed its version of the fiscal year (FY) 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on Wednesday in a 231-196 vote, pushing forward a sweeping $848 billion defense policy package that emphasizes emerging technologies, space systems, and cybersecurity.

The legislation closely aligns with the Department of Defense (DOD) – which the Trump administration has rebranded as the Department of War – requested top-line of $848 billion. However, it faces a significant hurdle: the Senate’s competing version proposes $924.7 billion in total defense spending – including $878.7 billion in discretionary funds for the Pentagon – a full $32 billion more than the House plan.

The Senate is expected to pass its version by the end of the week. Both chambers will need to reconcile differences through a conference committee, with a final compromise bill due before the fiscal year deadline on Sept. 30.

So, What’s in the Defense Bill?

The House’s NDAA focuses heavily on modernization, calling for major overhauls to the defense acquisition process. A central provision seeks to streamline the Pentagon’s procurement approval timeline, accelerating how requirements are validated and programs launched.

Among its most notable initiatives is the Urgent Innovative Technologies and Capabilities pilot, a new program under the U.S. Special Operations Command designed to fast-track development, testing, and deployment of cutting-edge technologies. Congress would receive annual updates on the pilot’s performance.

The bill also establishes the BOOST program within the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), aimed at converting promising commercial technologies into full-scale defense programs. Lawmakers are requesting a detailed report within two years on its outcomes and effectiveness.

The NDAA also expands training, oversight, and transparency mandates across the DOD in response to growing national security concerns around cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

Other cyber reforms include updates to the Authority to Operate certification process, a critical step for securing systems before they go live on DOD networks. New requirements would improve reporting and reduce administrative delays.

For AI systems, the bill mandates the inclusion of a software bill of materials to better track system components and detect vulnerabilities. It also authorizes up to 12 generative AI pilot projects across the department and expands cyber training to cover safe and secure use of AI technologies.

Drones and counter-drone capabilities are another major focus of the House NDAA. The bill codifies the Joint Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Office as the DOD’s lead agency for combating small drone threats, giving it formal authority and organizational support to coordinate counter-drone efforts across the military. It also initiates a pilot program at two Air Force bases to integrate civilian sensor networks with existing base defense systems, aiming to enhance the detection and response capabilities against rogue drones using shared data.

Additionally, the legislation requires a review of the Defense Innovation Unit’s (DIU) role in managing the Blue UAS list – the Pentagon’s vetted catalog of approved drone technologies – to determine whether the DIU is best suited to continue in that role or if it requires additional support.

In line with the Pentagon’s budget request and Senate NDAA, the House version also includes a 3.8% pay raise for military personnel.