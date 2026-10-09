Reps. Troy Carter Sr., D-La., and Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., reintroduced legislation on Oct. 8 that would establish a task force within the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to coordinate federal efforts to address artificial intelligence (AI) cybersecurity risks.

The CISA Securing AI Task Force Act would give the agency one year after enactment to establish the task force, which would assess AI security initiatives, identify workforce gaps, and advise stakeholders on cybersecurity risks associated with deploying the technology. The proposal would also require twice-yearly briefings to congressional homeland security committees.

“As technology advances in sophistication and use, our commitment to safeguarding against emerging threats and ensuring the responsible advancement of AI technologies must grow stronger too,” Carter said.

Under the bill, CISA’s director would assemble personnel from across the agency’s offices and divisions to coordinate AI-related directives and activities.

“Advancements in AI technology are expanding by the day and we need to make sure our cybersecurity defenses are moving with it,” said Thompson, who serves as the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee.

“This bill creates a dedicated CISA task force so the agency can better understand the risks that come with AI and make sure we are prepared to protect the systems and infrastructure Americans rely on every day,” Thompson said.

The task force would focus on the safe and secure design, development, adoption, and deployment of AI. Its responsibilities would include reviewing existing safety and security efforts, advising stakeholders on potential cybersecurity threats, and identifying workforce shortfalls that could limit the government’s ability to respond to emerging risks.

The legislation would require the task force to brief the House Homeland Security Committee and Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee twice a year, providing lawmakers with regular updates on CISA’s AI security activities.

The bill comes as Congress continues to debate the scope of federal AI regulation, including how to address cybersecurity risks while supporting the technology’s development and adoption.