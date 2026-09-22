The General Services Administration’s (GSA) Login.gov is now accepting mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) for remote digital identity verification, giving eligible users another way to prove their identities when accessing government services.

The capability, introduced last month, allows users to verify their identities from a smartphone using an eligible mDL stored in a participating digital wallet instead of photographing a physical ID.

“Login.gov’s implementation is narrowly scoped to identity proofing for access to government services and gives users an additional, rather than mandatory, option,” GSA said in an announcement shared with MeriTalk.

“The new process grants users greater control over their privacy, as they can preview and share only the specific attributes required for verification rather than their entire document,” the agency added.

GSA said mDLs use cryptographic verification to confirm that a credential is valid and has not been altered, providing additional protection against techniques including AI-generated deepfakes and counterfeit identity documents.

As of March 2026, 20 states and one territory offered mDLs, making them available to about 71.5 million drivers, according to data cited by GSA from the Transportation Security Administration.

Login.gov currently supports mDLs stored in Google Wallet and Samsung Wallet, and support for additional sources is planned, GSA said.

The addition comes as the White House is directing federal agencies to deploy Login.gov across most public-facing websites within two years.