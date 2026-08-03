The General Services Administration (GSA) is partnering with the White House National Design Studio to redesign the Login.gov user experience as the federal government’s shared identity platform approaches its 10-year anniversary.

According to an Aug. 3 GSA blog post, the collaboration is part of a broader effort to improve Login.gov for both the public and federal agency partners.

“The Login.gov team is collaborating with the National Design Studio to substantially improve the user experience,” GSA said. “This collaboration enables Login.gov to better understand user needs, identify friction points, and provide users with a more intuitive experience during the identity verification process.”

The agency said the effort is intended to simplify each step of identity verification while continuing to meet federal privacy, security, and identity standards.

The design initiative is one of several updates GSA highlighted. The agency also pointed to ongoing investments in fraud detection and prevention capabilities.

“As threats become more sophisticated, including attempts that may use artificial intelligence, GSA will stay ahead of these threats by continuously strengthening Login.gov’s anti-fraud capabilities to keep the product secure, accessible, and reliable,” GSA said.

The agency also highlighted a recently announced lower pricing model for partners.

GSA said the new pricing structure allows agencies to “reduce duplication, improve security, and provide a more consistent experience for the public.”

Since launching in April 2017, Login.gov has emphasized privacy as a foundational design principle, with protections built into the platform’s architecture and governance model. GSA said the service enables people to access government services without their personal information being used for commercial purposes.

Looking ahead, GSA said it plans to build on these improvements to expand Login.gov’s security, availability, and usability as the platform approaches its 10-year anniversary. The agency said it will share additional updates as this work progresses.