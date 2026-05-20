Federal technology leaders and industry experts will gather at Nationals Park in Washington on June 9 for IBM Think Gov, a full-day event focused on how AI, automation, data, and hybrid cloud are enabling agencies to drive productivity, improve efficiency, and deliver mission outcomes at scale.

Hosted by IBM and produced by MeriTalk, the event will combine forward-looking policy and technology discussions with a unique venue experience at Nationals Park. The program reflects growing demand for practical approaches to scaling emerging technologies across government environments.

Kicking off the agenda is Ed Forst, administrator of the General Services Administration (GSA), who will join former National Security Council director and current IBM vice chairman Gary Cohn for a discussion on how GSA sees its role in driving modernization across government and where industry can contribute most to that strategic mission.

Additional featured sessions will bring together Sonny Bhagowalia, assistant commissioner and chief information officer (CIO) at U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and Vanessa Hunt, general manager of IBM’s U.S. Federal Market Technology business, for a fireside chat on innovation, modernization, and mission execution at scale.

Other can’t-miss government speakers include:

Carl Coe , chief of staff, U.S. Department of Energy

Richelle Gibson , deputy director of the Office of Strategic Initiatives, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Dr. Delester Brown Jr. , chief data and AI officer, National Guard Bureau

Andi Fisher-Colwill , director of business and administrative services and acting deputy CIO for policy and business management, U.S. Department of Commerce [pending approval]

Bert de Jong , director of the Quantum Systems Accelerator, National Quantum Initiative

Jeneen Iwugo , acting director, Center for Program Integrity, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Mark James, director of the OIT Enterprise Cloud Services Division, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Melanie M. Keller , chief operating officer, Food and Drug Administration

Sunil Madhugiri, chief technology officer, U.S. Customs and Border Protection [invited]

Justin Marsico , assistant commissioner for fraud prevention and financial integrity, U.S. Treasury, Bureau of the Fiscal Service

CDR Jonathan White , cloud and data branch chief, C5ISC Infrastructure Services Division, U.S. Coast Guard

The event will also feature industry experts, including Bob Carter, vice president of public sector at Apptio; Linda Miller, president of the Program Integrity Alliance; Jahin Patwary, solutions architect at Amazon Web Services; and others shaping the future of government technology.

The broader agenda, including breakout discussions, will showcase how agencies are improving productivity, accelerating decision-making, and delivering measurable outcomes with AI-driven modernization, data intelligence, technology business management, and hybrid cloud.

Hands-on demonstrations and “Tech Bytes” sessions will highlight IBM technologies designed to help agencies automate workflows, strengthen cybersecurity and prepare for the quantum era, and operate more efficiently across mission critical environments.

IBM Think Gov runs from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on June 9 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Attendees are eligible to earn continuing professional education credits and will have the opportunity to take part in a behind-the-scenes ballpark tour to close out the day.

Register to join federal and industry leaders driving the next phase of government transformation.