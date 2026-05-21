The General Services Administration (GSA) announced a new OneGov agreement on May 21 with Snowflake, an artificial intelligence (AI) and data company, that will help federal agencies break down data silos and speed their IT modernization efforts.

Under the deal, new Snowflake customers can receive up to 50% off consumption costs on compute, as overall usage increases. They will also receive a 20% discount on computer services and a 26.67% discount on storage.

“GSA’s OneGov agreement with Snowflake supports President Trump’s priority to accelerate technological innovation by giving agencies streamlined access to a shared data platform that breaks down long-standing silos,” said GSA Administrator Edward Forst.

“With stronger cross-agency data capabilities, we can accelerate AI tools tailored to each agency’s mission,” Forst added. “We’re already seeing promising early projects, and through OneGov, GSA is delivering a unified federal approach that saves taxpayer dollars and increases value for the American people.”

The one-year agreement with Snowflake is available until Sept. 30, 2027, through GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule.

“Our participation in the GSA OneGov program is part of our commitment to our nation’s public servants,” said Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy. “We are removing procurement barriers so agencies can focus on what truly matters: leveraging their data to make faster, more informed decisions that better serve the American people.”

GSA unveiled its OneGov initiative in April 2025, aiming to streamline federal IT acquisitions through standardized terms and pricing.

The Snowflake agreement adds to OneGov deals already reached with Oracle, Google, Adobe, Salesforce, DocuSign, OpenAI, Microsoft, ServiceNow, Meta, xAI, and Palo Alto Networks, among others.

Last month, GSA said its OneGov initiative has saved American taxpayers $1.1 billion in its first year, and it is on track to save taxpayers $1.5 billion by year’s end.