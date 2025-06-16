The Department of Defense (DoD) continues to stumble in delivering innovative technologies to its weapons systems programs, prompting the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to urge the Pentagon to adopt modern development practices or risk more delays, rigid requirements, and runaway costs.

In its latest Weapon Systems Annual Assessment, the Federal watchdog found that cost growth in the DoD’s major defense acquisition program (MDAP) portfolio was driven by development delays, inflation, and other compounding factors. Programs often spent valuable time developing immature technologies, undermining the intended speed benefits of the middle tier of acquisition (MTA) pathway.

Specifically, GAO found that several MDAPs reported delays to expected initial operational capability by more than a year, while some MTA programs plan to deliver initial capability to the warfighter multiple years after the current MTA programs end.

GAO also noted that newer weapon system efforts, which are still in the early planning stages, are not fully leveraging proven product development practices that could improve efficiency and reduce risk.

“Most programs GAO reviewed do not fully implement leading practices in concert to achieve efficiencies,” the report read. “Incorporating leading practices prior to formally starting a new program can help programs take full advantage of the efficiencies they provide … These practices are most effective when they are used together as part of an iterative approach to product development.”

GAO acknowledged that DoD has implemented recent reforms aimed at speeding up weapon system development, but said that “slow, linear approaches still dominate” and added that the problem will persist “as weapon systems become increasingly complex and software driven.”

With nearly $2.4 trillion committed to its costliest programs, GAO urged DoD to act decisively to modernize its practices and deliver timely, effective capabilities to the warfighter.

Between March 2022 and Dec 2024, GAO made several recommendations for DOD and military services to update acquisition policies and guidance to reflect leading practices that facilitate speed and innovation. These recommendations remained open as of March 2025.

GAO made four additional recommendations calling for the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment – as the defense acquisition executive – to assess whether future weapon programs are incorporating leading product development practices early enough to shape acquisition strategies. Similar recommendations were issued to the Secretaries of the Air Force, Army, and Navy, including the Space Force, urging them to ensure their acquisition authorities apply the same scrutiny during key program reviews.

DOD concurred with GAO’s recommendations.