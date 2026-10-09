The FBI has arrested another suspected co-conspirator linked to the ShinyHunters hacking group, FBI Director Kash Patel announced Oct. 9, as authorities continue an international investigation into the cybercrime network.

In an Oct. 9 statement, Patel said the arrest was the latest in a series of actions against suspected members of ShinyHunters. The group has been linked to a recent cybersecurity incident involving FBIJobs.gov, the bureau’s recruiting website, which operates on a platform managed by a third-party vendor.

“This is the latest arrest this FBI has made in a matter of days involving this network, as we work non-stop to dismantle the group, pursue new leads and evidence, and act quickly,” said Patel.

The FBI did not identify the suspect or disclose the charges. The New York Times reported that the suspect was a Canadian man arrested in Pennsylvania, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The arrest follows an Oct. 3 Reuters report that suspected ShinyHunters member Saif al-Din Khader was detained in Jordan and was cooperating with investigators. Two sources told Reuters that Khader was assisting the FBI and other law enforcement agencies in locating additional members of the hacking group.

The FBI also announced Sept. 29 that Dutch authorities had arrested an alleged ShinyHunters leader. At the time, Brett Leatherman, assistant director of the FBI’s Cyber Division, said the suspect and alleged co-conspirators had breached more than 140 organizations and collected at least $70 million in extortion payments since 2025.

In September, ShinyHunters claimed it accessed information on nearly all FBI agents and individuals who had applied for jobs with the bureau.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners to disrupt what’s left of the ShinyHunters group and their associates, no matter where they operate,” Patel said.