Elastic, a leading Search AI company, announced Tuesday a new partnership with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to develop a Security Information and Event Management as a Service (SIEMaaS) platform for federal agencies.

Elastic will develop the SIEMaaS platform using Elastic Security on Elastic Cloud to strengthen civilian agency cybersecurity through standardized security data collection.

“Federal agencies remain a top target for cyber adversaries, and the current pace and complexity of attacks demand a new operational model,” Ash Kulkarni, CEO of Elastic, said in a press release. “By consolidating cybersecurity telemetry into a shared, cloud-based SIEM service built on Elastic’s platform, CISA is setting a new standard for speed, scale, and collective defense across civilian agencies.”

The effort falls under a $26 million base year contract with ECS, an ASGN brand. The contract can renew for up to four additional years, for a total anticipated value of up to $130 million.

The first tenant to adopt the SIEMaaS platform will be a large civilian agency that will serve as the operational template for a broader rollout across additional federal entities.

Under the program, the CISA Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation Program Management Office will oversee the hosting and operations of the SIEMaaS environment over the base year and four option years ending in 2030.