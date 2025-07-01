The Energy Department’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) component has appointed Ross Graber chief information security officer (CISO), according to an internal agency announcement viewed by MeriTalk.

Graber started in the new position on June 30.

He succeeds Scott Engelson, who is staying at NNSA with the new title of senior advisor for cybersecurity.

NNSA was created by Congress in 2000 with a mission of “enhancing national security through the military application of nuclear science,” according to the agency’s website. Among other functions, NNSA is charged with maintaining and improving the safety, security, and effectiveness of the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile, working to reduce global danger from weapons of mass destruction, and responding to nuclear and radiological emergencies.

“We welcome his expertise in our organization and know that he will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role,” said Steven McAndrews, NNSA’s deputy associate administrator for information management, about Graber’s appointment.

Graber comes to NNSA after a brief stint earlier this year as chief information officer (CIO) at the Energy Department. He joined the agency as CIO in March and resigned in late April.

Before he joined DoE as the agency’s top tech boss, he was working at the State Department on behalf of the White House’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), sources told MeriTalk earlier this year.

Prior to his recent government service, Graber was a senior director of security engineering at Procore Technologies since 2020, and before that, was director of security at 2K from 2017 to 2020. During a four-year tenure at Twitter running from 2013 to 2017, Graber held the titles of risk and data analytics senior manager, and information security manager. He was a security and privacy technical program manager at Google from 2009 to 2013.