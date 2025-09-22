The Energy Department (DOE) kicked off a new initiative on Sept. 18 to accelerate power supply for artificial intelligence and data centers to address a limited energy supply and rapidly expanding demand.

“Speed to Power” is kicking off with a request for information – with responses due Nov. 21 – on how to rapidly expand energy generation and grid capacity to power AI data center electricity demand.

“In the coming years, Americans will require more energy to power their homes and businesses – and with President Trump’s leadership, the Department of Energy is ensuring we can meet this growing demand while fueling AI and data center development with affordable, reliable and secure sources,” said Energy Secretary Chris Wright in a statement.

“With the Speed to Power initiative, we’re leveraging the expertise of the private sector to harness all forms of energy that are affordable, reliable and secure to ensure the United States is able to win the AI race,” he added.

The initiative comes as concerns rise about powering the increasing demand for electricity, which is driven largely by AI and its power-consuming data centers.

This summer, the DOE estimated that half of all new American electric power will be consumed by data centers come 2030, and that unless major changes occur, under the nation’s current capacity, “the Nation’s power grid will be unable to meet projected demand.”

The Speed to Power initiative, the DOE said, will “help ensure the United States has the power needed to win the global artificial intelligence race while continuing to meet growing demand for affordable, reliable and secure energy.”

This will happen through collaborations with stakeholders that will help identify large-scale grid infrastructure projects that can accelerate energy build-out and “overcome the complex challenges facing the grid,” department officials said.

Specifically, the DOE said it is looking for help from state energy offices, utility regulators, power utilities, grid operators, developers, and large energy users.