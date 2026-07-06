The Department of Defense (DOD) officially opened applications for its long-promoted Cyber Apprenticeship Program (Cyber RAP), a 12-month paid pilot designed to develop cybersecurity professionals for civilian defense roles.

Applications for the Cyber RAP program opened July 6 on USAJOBS.gov and will remain open through July 17.

The program, announced by the DOD Office of the Chief Information Officer (CIO), is intended to provide competency-based cyber training through online instruction, hands-on laboratory work, and on-the-job training under senior department mentors. Participants who successfully complete the program will earn industry-recognized certifications and have pathways into DOD civilian cyber positions, including cyber defense analyst and incident responder roles.

“To maintain our decisive advantage and support the warfighter on the modern battlefield, the Department of War must recruit differently,” DOD CIO Kirsten Davies said. Since the apprenticeship program was first announced in April, Davis said more than 70,000 inquiries were received nationwide.

The Trump administration has rebranded the DOD as the Department of War.

The DOD said no prior professional cybersecurity experience is required. Applicants must be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old, eligible to obtain and maintain a Secret security clearance, and committed to pursuing a cyber career.

The apprenticeship offers two developmental tracks.

The Technical Specialist Pathway is designed for general DOD civilian cyber positions and does not require a college degree. The Defense Manpower Data Center Agency Pathway, which prepares participants for specialized positions within the agency, requires applicants to hold an accredited degree.