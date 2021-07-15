The Department of Justice (DoJ) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have launched a one-stop shop at StopRansomware.gov for individuals, businesses, and organizations to help combat the increasing trend of ransomware attacks, the DoJ announced today.

The site was launched as one of many initiatives of the Ransomware and Digital Extortion Task Force and is the first hub that puts all of the Federal government’s ransomware resources in one place.

“As ransomware attacks continue to rise around the world, businesses and other organizations must prioritize their cybersecurity,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in the release.

“Cyber-criminals have targeted critical infrastructure, small businesses, hospitals, police departments, schools, and more,” he said. “These attacks directly impact Americans’ daily lives and the security of our nation. I urge every organization across our country to use this new resource to learn how to protect themselves from ransomware and reduce their cybersecurity risk.”

Ransomware has been a rising threat, as a variety of high-profile attacks have come to light in the last year. As the government attempts to counter this threat on multiple fronts, this new website will allow businesses and organizations to access the full resources of the government to protect themselves.

DoJ said around $350 million was paid to ransomware actors in 2020.

“The Department of Justice is committed to protecting Americans from the rise in ransomware attacks that we have seen in recent years,” Attorney General Merrick Garland, said in the release. “Along with our partners in and outside of government, and through our Ransomware and Digital Extortion Task Force, the Department is working to bring all our tools to bear against these threats. But we cannot do it alone. It is critical for business leaders across industries to recognize the threat, prioritize efforts to harden their systems, and work with law enforcement by reporting these attacks promptly.”

The site includes resources from DHS’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, Secret Service, the FBI, and more.